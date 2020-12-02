Real Madrid ace makes a decision on potential move to Juventus

Isco has emerged as a Juventus target as he continues to struggle for game time at Real Madrid.

The Spaniard is one of the most recognisable midfielders in Europe at the moment, but for some reason, he simply cannot get regular football with Los Blancos.

Zinedine Zidane fancies other midfielders ahead of him and his lack of action is set to cost him a place in Spain’s team for the next Euros.

The midfielder wants to go to the European championship and he is now looking to leave Madrid in the next transfer window.

Juventus has been named as one of the teams that want to sign him, however, delivering a recent update on his future, Calciomercato claims that the midfielder does not want to come to Juventus.

The Bianconeri had faced competition from Everton and Sevilla for his signature, and the report claims that he also doesn’t want to play for Sevilla for economic reasons, he has chosen to go to Everton.

A reunion with Carlo Ancelotti seems to be more enticing to him at the moment.

Juve has one of the best teams in Italy, but they need a new midfielder and this news means that they will have to turn their attention to other targets now.