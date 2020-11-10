Real Madrid battling to beat Juventus to Premier League star

Todofichajes claims that Zinedine Zidane is pushing for Real Madrid to sign Paul Pogba ahead of the likes of Juventus.

The Frenchman left Juve for a return to Manchester United in 2016, but his return to England hasn’t gone exactly as planned.

His time there has been tough for him and he looks unlikely to extend his time with them.

United has triggered an extension to his current deal until 2022, however, he will unlikely sign a new deal and the report claims that it puts them in a position where they are forced to cash in on him.

Real Madrid have an issue with the transfer in that they don’t negotiate with the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, however, Zidane is still insisting that he wants Pogba.

Juventus also has a strong interest in the midfielder that they gave the chance to play first-team football in 2012.

Pogba hasn’t spoken fondly about a return to Italy at the moment, but the Frenchman has already admitted that he dreams of making a move to Madrid.

The report claims that the management of Real Madrid would rather sign young Rennes midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga.

At the moment, it seems it will come back to who wins the battle between Zidane and the club’s board, which might help Juve land the midfielder.