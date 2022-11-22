Juventus wants Lyon’s Malo Gusto to join their ranks and has plans to make him their player in the summer.

The youngster just broke into the first team of the French club and might become one of their best exports.

The 19-year-old has been ever-present in their first team this season, which has given him a chance to develop well.

Juve wants a new right-back and has plans to add some names to their group. Gusto features highly on their list of targets.

However, the Bianconeri are not the only club interested in a move for him and Calciomercato claims Real Madrid is also watching.

Los Blancos are looking for a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and they believe Gusto has what it takes to play for them.

Juve FC Says

When Madrid competes with you for a player, you must be on your best financially to win the race.

Many footballers dream about playing for the Spanish champions and that could make Gusto choose a move to Spain over Juve.

They also have a lot of French players in their ranks who will help him settle well if he moves there.

However, if Madrid’s interest is not serious, we could win the race for his signature.