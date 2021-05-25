Buffon
Real Madrid becomes interested in Juventus legend

May 25, 2021 - 9:00 am

Real Madrid has become the latest team to be linked with a move for Gigi Buffon.

The veteran goalkeeper is leaving Juventus this summer and this would probably be his last time unlike 2018 when he joined PSG and returned after a season.

He won the Italian Cup for the club before his exit and although he is already in his 40s, it seems he would play on.

The former Parma man has remained in active football and could become a goalkeeper at Real Madrid next season.

Todofichajes says he has emerged as one of their targets to become a backup to Thibaut Courtois.

The report says Andriy Lunin has informed Madrid that he wants to leave, even temporarily, so that he can play regularly next season. 

He has been the backup at Madrid, but at 22, he feels he needs to get more game time.

It appears that Los Blancos will grant him his wish with the report stating that they have made Buffon a target.

They have already made contact with his agent over a free transfer as soon as his Juventus deal expires.

Madrid wanted him at the start of his career and they would be happy to have him on their books now as he continues to show good form.

