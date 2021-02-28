Real Madrid becomes latest challenger to Juventus for Serie A midfielder

Juventus has made it almost customary to sign all the best players in Italy and that has prevented most of them from leaving the country.

One player who has caught their attention recently is Manuel Locatelli and they are prepared to add him to their team in the summer, but they will not have a free run at signing him.

The former Milan man has been one of the best players at Sassuolo for some time now and Andrea Pirlo likes him.

Juve will be keen to sign him for their manager and they will feel that no other Italian team can rival them for his signature.

However, a recent report from Spain via Calciomercato claims that Real Madrid has become interested in signing him.

The report says Los Blancos, through their manager, Zinedine Zidane, thinks the Italy international can do a job for them.

The Spanish champions are expected to have a busy summer that would see them sell some of their current players and bring in new ones.

They want to add Locatelli to their team, so Juve will have to step up their chase for his signature.

Remaining in Italy will probably be the preferred choice for Locatelli, but Juve will have to meet his club’s valuation and his salary demands before they can beat the competition to his signature.