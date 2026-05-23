Dusan Vlahovic’s future remains uncertain as he enters the final weeks of his Juventus contract, with his deal set to expire on June 30 unless an agreement is reached for an extension, as the club continues to push for renewal talks.

The striker has recently returned to form after a spell out due to injury, and he has shown positive performances in recent matches, reinforcing his reputation as one of Juventus’ key attacking players.

Juventus are said to remain keen to keep him at the club, viewing him as an important figure in their long-term plans and continuing to work towards securing his future beyond the current contract situation.

At the same time, interest from other major European clubs continues to grow, with AC Milan, Barcelona and Bayern Munich previously linked with a potential move for the striker if he becomes available.

Growing Transfer Interest Across Europe

According to Football Italia, Vlahovic is now also on the radar of Real Madrid, who reportedly view a potential free transfer this summer as a strong opportunity to strengthen their attack.

The report also suggests that the Spanish club could explore the possibility of securing his signature without a transfer fee, depending on how his situation develops at Juventus in the coming weeks.

It has been claimed that Real Madrid are considering changes within their managerial structure, with Jose Mourinho linked as a potential future appointment, and he is believed to admire the striker.

These developments have added further uncertainty to Vlahovic’s future, as interest from multiple top clubs continues to build while Juventus still hope to retain his services.

Juventus Contract Decision and Next Steps

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Vlahovic commits his future to Juventus or departs on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June.

Juventus remain focused on resolving the situation while balancing squad planning for next season, as they aim to keep hold of one of their most important attacking players.