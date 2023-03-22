Real Madrid chooses Juventus man over Premier League star

Real Madrid has decided to focus on adding Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic to their squad this summer instead of Harry Kane.

The Serbian and Kane are two of the most-wanted strikers in Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

The former Fiorentina man has only been at Juventus for a year and has been a major contributor to their success as a club.

Kane is one of the world’s best strikers and could leave Tottenham at the end of the campaign.

However, Madrid does not seem convinced by their efforts to get the Englishman and a report on Calciomercato reveals they have now made Vlahovic their target to replace Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos will likely launch a big-money bid to add him to their squad at the end of this term.

Juve FC Says

Considering the number of clubs that sought to add DV9 to their squad before he chose us, this will hardly come as a surprise. Instead, we can see it as a test of our resolve to keep the attacker.

We are also one of the biggest clubs in the world and should keep the forward no matter what happens.

There are rumours that we might sell if we do not qualify for the Champions League, but Juve should be able to keep any player no matter who is asking to buy him.