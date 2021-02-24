Real Madrid competing with Juventus for Italian midfielder

Manuel Locatelli is one player that Juventus has been targeting for a long time, but they have serious competition from Real Madrid for his signature now.

The Bianconeri will have another chance to sign him in the summer and he is one player that Andrea Pirlo is keen to sign.

Real Madrid has some of the best midfielders in Europe, but most of them are ageing and a report from Spain via Calciomercato says they will revitalize their midfield at the end of this season.

The likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Leon Goretzka and Florian Neuhaus are also on their list of targets.

Locatelli, however, features heavily on that list and this makes Juve’s bid to sign him very shaky.

The former Milan youth team player is liked by Andrea Pirlo, who has plans to add him to his squad.

Juve has the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi and Aaron Ramsey, but they haven’t been delivering consistently.

They might sell one or two of them in the summer, which would make room for Locatelli.

Remaining in Italy and playing for the biggest team in the country is something he would want.