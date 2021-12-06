Real Madrid contacts Juventus target over a January move

Juventus has been warned about the interest from Real Madrid in their transfer target, Mauro Icardi.

The Bianconeri have long been tipped to move for the former Inter Milan man.

He has been at PSG since he left Serie A, but hasn’t had the impact he had in the Italian top flight.

PSG has bolstered their squad with Lionel Messi, and that has limited Icardi’s playing time.

He could leave out of frustration and Juve needs a striker that is as lethal as he is.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports Real Madrid is also keen to sign him.

The report claims the Spanish giants need a new striker and have already contacted Icardi’s entourage.

They want him to make the move to Spain on an initial loan deal in January.

Juve FC Says

Icardi is one of the best strikers Juve can sign next month or next summer. Allowing him to join another club would be like repeating the mistake of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer.

The former Inter captain can fire the Bianconeri to the top four places if he joins for the second half of this season.

Dusan Vlahovic remains an important target for Juve also, but he has several other suitors.

If they miss out on signing Icardi and also cannot land Vlahovic in the summer, it would be embarrassing.