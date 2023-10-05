Juventus has been consistently linked with a potential move for Lucas Vazquez over the past few months, and it appeared highly likely that they would secure his services in the previous transfer window.

The winger has played a pivotal role for Real Madrid, contributing significantly to their trophy successes in recent seasons. However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, and there have been no indications of a contract extension.

This situation has given Juventus hope that they can acquire him at the end of the season, although there’s a possibility he might join them even sooner.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Vazquez could potentially be allowed to leave Real Madrid as a free agent in the January transfer window. Such a move would provide a significant boost to Juventus, who might be more active in the winter window after a relatively quiet summer transfer period. This presents an opportunity for Juventus to strengthen their squad and secure a talented player like Vazquez without incurring a transfer fee.

Juve FC Says

Vazquez will join us as one of the most successful wingers in Spanish football after his trophy-laden spell at Madrid.

This is a valid reason why we should be more than happy to add him to our group and ensure we work hard to become his preferred destination when he leaves Madrid.