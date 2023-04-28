Real Madrid could beat Juventus to potential Allegri replacement

Juventus has eyed a return for Zinedine Zidane for some time, but they might miss out on his signature to Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has been unattached since he left the Spanish club in his last spell as their manager.

There have been reports linking him with a move to several clubs for some time. Juve is one of them.

As pressure piles on Max Allegri again following his team’s ousting from the Coppa Italia, Zidane has been made a target to replace him again.

However, this time, Real Madrid is also keen on the Frenchman’s return, according to a report on Tuttojuve.

They claim if Carlo Ancelotti becomes the next manager of the Brazilian national team, Zidane will be brought back as his replacement.

Juve FC Says

Zidane has been one of the finest managers in the world since he ventured into management.

His spells at Madrid were brief but very successful and we can be confident he would do well in Turin.

However, if we do not act fast, he is likely to move to Madrid or another club eyeing him at the moment.

It remains unclear if the Frenchman will ignore the interest from Madrid and move to Turin to manage Juve.