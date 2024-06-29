Real Madrid is seriously considering adding Riccardo Calafiori to their squad this summer, which could pose a concern for Juventus.

The defender has been in excellent form over the past year and is currently performing well for Italy at Euro 2024.

Initially, Bologna were reluctant to sell him this summer, but his standout performances at the Euros have increased interest in him, making it difficult for Bologna to retain him. Real Madrid has now expressed genuine interest in acquiring him.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, the Spanish club is in need of a left-footed centre-back, and Calafiori has caught their attention with his performances. They are considering making a serious move for his signature, and unlike Juventus, Real Madrid appears willing to meet Bologna’s €40 million asking price.

This situation may concern Juventus, who are still negotiating to lower the transfer fee for Calafiori’s signature.

Juve FC Says

Calafiori is having a fantastic Euro 2024 campaign, which would make many other clubs show interest in his signature.

It complicates signing him for us, but there is a good chance the defender will be reluctant to leave Serie A.

If that is the case, then we will get our man because we are the biggest Italian club, and he would be keen on a reunion with Thiago Motta, a manager who has done so much for him so far.