Real Madrid’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic persists, even after a failed attempt to secure his services during the summer transfer window.

Initially, Vlahovic was expected to move to the Bernabeu as a replacement for Karim Benzema, who had departed from the Spanish club. Vlahovic’s injury concerns led to a change of plans, and he remained at Juventus for one more season.

With the Serbian striker displaying good form in the current season, there is a possibility that he may depart Turin at the end of the season, or even sooner, before the campaign concludes.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Real Madrid remains eager to sign Vlahovic, and they could make another attempt to acquire him in the January transfer window. The report suggests that Real Madrid is willing to bring him in on an initial loan deal in January and is prepared to pay a fee of 10 million euros to have him in their squad for the second half of the season.

This signals Real Madrid’s continued interest in securing Vlahovic’s services, and it will be interesting to see how negotiations unfold in the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a key player for us, but we expect the club to sell him if a big offer arrives at the Allianz Stadium.

However, a loan for the campaign’s second half is hardly good enough for a top player like Vlahovic, so Madrid must make a better offer to land the former Fiorentina man.