Juventus could miss out on a transfer target to Real Madrid as Los Blancos show interest in Riccardo Calafiori.

Calafiori just had a fantastic season at Bologna, attracting attention from many European clubs.

Juventus wants to ensure that he joins them, following Thiago Motta from Bologna to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have been impressed with his performance so far, and he looks ready to step up.

However, Bologna does not want him or any other player to leave as they prepare for a successful Champions League campaign. To achieve this, they have set a high asking price for his signature, which Juventus may struggle to pay.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Real Madrid is now interested in adding Calafiori to their squad. Los Blancos like his profile and are prepared to make him one of their defenders, which should worry Juventus. Madrid has a lot of money to spend on new players and can meet Bologna’s asking price for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Calafiori did well last season, and we are not the only club that watched his exploits.

However, Motta could lure him to Turin, and he might not be interested in leaving Italy.