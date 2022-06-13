Juventus has taken their search for a new left-back to Real Madrid and has an interest in Ferland Mendy.

The French full-back has just won the Champions League with the Spanish club, but he is not one of the players that they will not sell.

They are rebuilding their squad and have allowed Marcelo to leave, but they will still sell Mendy for the right price.

Alex Sandro has been in poor form for Juve in recent seasons and his performance in the last campaign has forced the club to look for his long-term replacement.

They believe Mendy has both the experience and know-how to be an upgrade to the Brazilian, but he will not come cheap.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Real Madrid has asked Juve to pay 48m euros to add the Frenchman to their squad.

The Spanish side will keep him unless a suitor meets their asking price and this could be a problem for Juve.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has served us well as a club, but we have to move on from him now that his performances have become inconsistent.

Mendy has been a class act at Madrid, and his experience winning several domestic and international trophies will be helpful to our dressing room if he joins.