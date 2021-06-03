Real Madrid determined to win race for Juventus target

Real Madrid seems to have beaten Juventus to the signature of Borussia Monchengladbach’s midfielder, Florian Neuhaus.

The German has emerged as one of the best midfielders around Europe over the last two seasons.

The 24-year-old is a member of the Gladbach side that impressed in the Champions League this season even though they were in the same group as Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Juventus has been mentioned as one of his suitors ahead of an important summer for him.

The Bianconeri will want to add him to their struggling midfield, but it seems they will miss out on the race for his signature.

Todofichajes says Carlo Ancelotti has asked Real Madrid to sign him as he had originally planned to land the midfielder for Everton.

The report says the likes of PSG and Manchester City also wanted him, but they have since missed out because the German has chosen to move to Madrid.

He would cost them 40m euros, but his move will open up the door for Juve to sign one of their other targets.

The report says Madrid will sign him instead of Paul Pogba and that is good news for Juve who now have one less competitor in the race for the Manchester United man.