Over the past year or so, Juventus have been keeping an eye on promising Boca Juniors starlet Valentin Barco.

Despite his tender age, the 19-year-old has already established himself as a regular starter with the Buenos Aires giants.

The Argentine is originally a left-back, but has been recently operating in a more advanced position on the pitch.

But according to TuttoJuve, Real Madrid have now entered the fray, joining Juventus and other top European clubs that are currently tracking Barco.

The list also includes Premier League sides Manchester City, Chelsea and Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton.

As the source explains, the teenager’s contract with Boca expires in December 2024. He also has a release clause of 10 million euros.

Thus, this affordable figure renders the young man an even more enticing prospect.

This season, Barco has made 22 appearances thus far across all competitions for Boca. He scored a single goal in the process, while providing his teammates with three assists.

The report adds that the youngster has been excelling in various positions under the guidance of his manager Jorge Almiron. He has been displaying his creative facet while featuring as a winger, proving himself to be a competent dribbler.

Barco has three international caps to his name with the Argentina U20 squad, making his debut in May 2022.