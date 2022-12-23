Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in adding Manuel Locatelli to his squad as the midfielder continues to shine at Juventus.

The Bianconeri signed him on an initial loan deal last season, and they want to make the transfer permanent this term, which should happen next month.

Max Allegri has used him often, making it clear the Euro 2020 is one of the important players at the club right now.

Juve intends to pay the first instalment of his transfer fee before handing him a new long-term deal, but now faces a challenge from Madrid.

A report via Football Italia reveals the midfielder is one of the players Madrid wants to add to their group as they seek to remain at the top of the European game.

Ancelotti specifically wants to make him the next Italian midfielder he works with and has asked his employers to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been one of Juve’s finest midfielders since he moved to the club last season, and it will be hard for them to sell him.

He is still young, and we can build our midfield around him if he stays with us for the long term, and that should be more than enough reason to keep him.