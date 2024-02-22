Real Madrid had initially shown interest in Andrea Cambiaso a few weeks ago, but there were indications that they might have dropped their pursuit. The defender has been delivering impressive performances at Juventus, showcasing versatility by excelling on both the left and right wings.

Cambiaso’s form has made it challenging for other players like Timothy Weah and Samuel Iling-Junior to secure significant playing time. Real Madrid, in the process of assembling a formidable squad that could include Kylian Mbappe, has expressed a desire to work with Cambiaso under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite Juventus initially perceiving Madrid’s interest to have waned, Tuttomercatoweb now reveals that the defender remains firmly on Real Madrid’s radar. The Spanish club could potentially make a move to acquire Cambiaso at the end of the current season, with ongoing monitoring expected in preparation for the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has been one of our best players in this campaign, so it is not a surprise that a club wants to add him to their squad.

We probably should sell, especially if they will make an important offer because we have more than enough options to cover his departure if the transfer goes through.