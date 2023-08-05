The transfer situation surrounding Dusan Vlahovic has been quite dynamic with interest initially coming from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and PSG.

However, as the transfer window progressed, the interest from Real Madrid reportedly diminished, leaving Juventus searching for a new suitor for the talented striker. Juventus had hoped to facilitate a swap deal with Chelsea to acquire Romelu Lukaku in exchange, but it seems that Madrid could potentially re-enter the race for Vlahovic if they fail to secure Kylian Mbappe’s signature.

According to reports on Tuttomercatoweb, Real Madrid might turn their attention to Vlahovic as an alternative if they are unable to land Mbappe this summer.

While the transfer landscape can change rapidly, the possibility of Vlahovic moving to either Chelsea or Real Madrid remains contingent on the outcome of other high-profile transfers, such as Mbappe’s potential move.

Juve FC Says

We just need one buyer to get serious about Vlahovic in this transfer window. Lukaku will be an upgrade in the short-term and that is what we need so we can win at least one trophy this season.

Hopefully, Madrid’s interest is serious and they will help us end our wait for a buyer for the frontman.