Juventus has been actively involved in strengthening its squad and scouting young talent worldwide. Claudio Echeverri, the Argentine talent from River Plate, has been on their radar for some time, and the club holds a keen interest in the teenager.

However, it appears that Juventus faces competition from some of Europe’s top clubs, with Real Madrid being one of the notable suitors. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Real Madrid has been monitoring Echeverri for a while and is determined to outmanoeuvre Juventus in securing his services.

Real Madrid reportedly believes they have an intermediary who can facilitate the transfer and anticipate that Echeverri will choose them over Juventus when he eventually departs from River Plate. This sets the stage for a potential transfer battle for the promising young talent.

Juve FC Says

For Real Madrid to also show interest in him, Echeverri is a top talent and that is even more reason why we should push to add him to our group.

The youngster has already broken into the River Plate first team, but he will likely be in our Next Gen side if he moves to the club.

If another team offers him immediate first-team chances, he could pick them over us.