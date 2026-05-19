Juventus has been following Gonzalo Garcia since his heroics during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and they remain interested in a move for him even though they have a new manager and are closely monitoring his situation at Real Madrid ahead of the next transfer window as part of their long-term recruitment planning and with the club continuing to assess his development closely.

Under former manager Igor Tudor, they showed strong interest in his signature and were keen on ensuring that the striker joined them, but he chose to remain at Real Madrid despite limited game time at present at the Spanish club within their long-term planning at the club level.

Continued Transfer Interest

The Bianconeri hoped they would get a chance to sign him, but he penned a new deal at Madrid instead and struggled for game time for much of this term amid uncertainty over his future role in Spain moving forward, in Italy as interest continues to be assessed by the club hierarchy.

With Jose Mourinho coming to become the next Madrid manager, he might struggle for game time again, and Juve wants to add him to their squad while they can, strengthening their attacking options ahead of potential squad planning for the next season.

Valuation and Contract Situation

Tuttojuve reports that Madrid would not sell him unless a suitor is willing to pay 60m euros for his signature, even though he is not a regular starter on their team, which could influence negotiations in the upcoming transfer window.

Garcia wants to wait and know the plans that Mourinho has for him at the club, but if the incoming manager says he can leave, Madrid might reduce their asking price as part of planning, while Juventus continue to monitor the situation closely overall going forward into future windows.