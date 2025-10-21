Juventus are reportedly making strong moves to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace when he becomes a free agent at the end of this season. The defender was close to moving to Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but that move did not materialise. With his contract expiring, Guehi is now one of the most sought-after defenders in European football, attracting interest from several of the continent’s top clubs.

The English centre-back has established himself as one of the finest defenders currently playing in the Premier League. Known for his composure, tactical awareness and leadership qualities, Guehi has consistently impressed both for his club and at international level. Juventus see him as a player who could immediately strengthen their backline, offering both defensive stability and the ability to organise the team from the rear.

Juventus’ Ambitions to Secure Guehi

The Bianconeri are understood to be serious contenders in the race for Guehi’s signature, recognising the opportunity to add a young and highly talented defender to their squad without a transfer fee. His availability as a free agent presents a unique chance for Juventus to reinforce their defensive options while investing in a player with potential to develop into a long-term cornerstone of their team.

According to Tuttojuve, Real Madrid is also pursuing Guehi and is determined to win the race for his services. The La Liga champions view him as an ideal addition to Xabi Alonso’s squad, believing that his qualities and leadership skills could seamlessly complement the team. Madrid are confident that their status as one of the world’s most successful clubs will be a significant factor in persuading Guehi to join them, making Juventus’ pursuit more challenging.

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Competition from Europe’s Elite

The competition for Guehi’s signature highlights the increasing difficulty Juventus face in securing top talent in the modern transfer market. With multiple elite clubs expressing interest, the defender’s decision will be influenced not only by the sporting project on offer but also by the chance to compete at the highest level in European football.

For Juventus, securing Guehi would represent a major coup, providing immediate defensive reinforcement and demonstrating the club’s ambition to challenge both domestically and in Europe. However, the presence of other top clubs, particularly Real Madrid, means that Turin will need to present a compelling case if they hope to convince Guehi that Juventus is the ideal destination for the next stage of his career.