Kenan Yildiz has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, despite his growing importance to Juventus.

The Bianconeri regard Yildiz as one of the brightest talents in their squad and remain determined to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future. The attacker has continued to develop impressively in Turin and is now viewed as one of the most exciting young players in European football.

Juventus Determined To Keep Yildiz

Juventus have worked hard to ensure that Yildiz remains a central figure in their long-term project. His performances for the club have strengthened his reputation considerably, with the forward consistently showing quality, creativity, and maturity beyond his years.

The club believe he can continue developing into one of the leading players in world football, and they are eager to build their future around him. Supporters also view him as one of the key figures capable of helping Juventus return to the highest level in both domestic and European competition.

Despite Juventus insisting that the player is not available for transfer, interest from elite clubs has continued to grow. Several major European sides are monitoring his situation closely as his reputation continues to rise.

Real Madrid Interest Growing

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Real Madrid have now identified Yildiz as one of the next young superstars they could target during the upcoming transfer window. The Spanish giants are renowned for attracting some of the best talents in world football, and they reportedly believe the Turkish international fits perfectly into their plans.

Real Madrid’s status as one of the most successful clubs in football history could make any approach difficult for players to ignore. Because of that, Juventus are aware that maintaining Yildiz’s commitment may become increasingly challenging if interest intensifies further.

Although Juventus continue to insist that he is not for sale, the reality of modern football means every player has a valuation. Much could also depend on Yildiz himself and whether he would be interested in making the move if Real Madrid decides to pursue him seriously this summer.