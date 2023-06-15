Real Madrid is prepared to take a low fee to offload Juventus target this summer

Juventus has received a boost in their pursuit of Alvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid, as the Spanish club is reportedly willing to accept a low transfer fee to offload the player.

After a successful loan spell at Fiorentina, Odriozola returned to Real Madrid last season but found limited opportunities to feature in the first team. As a result, he is currently not part of their immediate plans, and the club is open to discussing his departure.

This development serves as significant encouragement for Juventus, who have been keen on acquiring Odriozola’s services for some time. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Real Madrid is not demanding a hefty transfer fee for the player, as they are also motivated to offload him from their squad.

This situation presents an opportunity for Juventus to make progress in their pursuit of Odriozola, as they aim to strengthen their squad and secure a suitable right-back option.

Juve FC Says

Odriozola was in fine form when he played in Serie A for Fiorentina and we could get value for our money if we bring him back to the Italian top flight.

Madrid rarely uses him in matches, so they will be happy to open talks with us to sell him for a reasonable fee.

This should serve as an encouragement to us, but he must be a key target that we are sure will perform well before we make a move for him.