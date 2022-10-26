Dalot
Real Madrid is ready to battle Juventus for soon-to-be free Premier League man

October 26, 2022 - 1:00 pm

Juventus is readying an offer for Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot as he edges closer to the free market agency.

The defender is one of the finest players in his position and he has been doing a great job at United this season.

He spent a campaign on loan at AC Milan before now, so he knows what it takes to play in Serie A.

Juve needs recognisable full-backs in both their left and right flanks and Dalot seemed to be a player that can be trusted to fill that role for them.

However, the Bianconeri are not the only club looking to sign him and will face competition from Real Madrid, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

It claims Los Blancos have also been monitoring his situation and are keen to win the race for his signature if he decides to leave United.

Juve FC Says

Madrid is a top club and most players will jump at the chance to wear their white shirts.

This makes it harder for Juve to beat them to his signature, but we must not give up that easily and we could offer him a more enticing deal.

If he wants a return to Italy, that will also put us in a good position to add him to our squad.

