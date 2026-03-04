Juventus expressed strong interest in signing Gonzalo Garcia during the summer and again in the January transfer window, recognising that his opportunities could become limited if Kylian Mbappe remained fit and available. The Old Lady identified the forward as a player who could strengthen their attacking options, particularly amid uncertainty within their own squad.

Garcia emerged from the ranks at Real Madrid and enjoyed a breakthrough period with the Spanish giants. He notably played a decisive role at the Club World Cup in the summer of 2025, enhancing his reputation and underlining his potential at the highest level. Despite that progress, it became increasingly apparent that consistent playing time might be difficult to secure when Mbappe was available, a situation that has largely defined his season.

Madrid’s Firm Stance

Garcia was linked with a departure from Madrid during the January transfer window, yet no move materialised, and he remained at the club. Real Madrid takes considerable pride in his development, given that he progressed through the academy system and has demonstrated the quality required to contribute to the first team.

The club’s hierarchy regards him as an important component of their project and has shown little inclination to sanction a transfer. Their position reflects both confidence in his ability and a desire to retain homegrown talent within the squad.

Juventus Face Ongoing Resistance

According to Tuttojuve, Madrid has not opened the door to his departure, despite continued interest from Juventus. The report indicates that if the Bianconeri revive their pursuit in the summer transfer window, they should expect the same resistance from the Spanish side.

Real Madrid’s stance suggests that Garcia is not considered surplus to requirements, either in the immediate term or the foreseeable future. As a result, Juventus may need to explore alternative targets if they are to reinforce their attacking department ahead of the new campaign.