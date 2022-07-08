mendy
Real Madrid is ready to sell Juventus target but Freanch giants leading the race

July 8, 2022 - 6:00 pm

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Ferland Mendy, but the left-back is also attracting the attention of PSG.

The Bianconeri want to replace Alex Sandro, and Mendy is one of the finest players they can get to fill that role at the club.

He has just helped Los Blancos win the Champions League with a solid performance in the competition’s final against Mohamed Salah.

Juve will benefit from having him in their squad, and Calciomercatoweb claims Madrid will sell him for around 45m euros, a fee that Juve will struggle to pay.

However, it might not be an issue for PSG, as they have the resources to get the player.

We will struggle to outbid PSG for a player in this transfer window, and we might have to turn to our other targets now.

Mendy built the first part of his career in Ligue 1 with Lyon, and he would be happy to return to the competition with PSG.

Keeping Pellegrini and selling Sandro might be a good idea, but if no one comes for the Brazilian, we have to deal with having him in the squad for another season.

