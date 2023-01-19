Ivan Fresneda is one of Spain’s brightest young talents and Real Valladolid is certainly just a stepping stone for the full-back.

At 18, he is already delivering top performances that have caught the eye of Juve and other top European sides.

The Bianconeri need new full-backs and have been scouting the continent for the best players they can add to their squad.

Fresneda has caught their attention, but Juve is not the only club that has noticed his talents, with Arsenal and Newcastle United also reportedly interested.

However, the suitor whose interest should bother the Bianconeri most is Real Madrid, as Tuttomercatoweb reveals they are now the club with the strongest interest in the Spaniard.

Los Blancos has faced the youngster in a number of games and believes he will do a terrific job if he joins their side.

Juve FC Says

Real Madrid is one of the biggest teams in the world and the Whites are a club most footballers dream about playing for.

Juve should be worried about their interest because Fresneda is likely to choose a top club in Spain over leaving his home country.

However, accelerating our efforts to get the full-back could help us steal a march on the Spanish giants.