Real Madrid is still eyeing a move for Juventus striker

Real Madrid is looking for a new striker as Karim Benzema is not getting any younger and might be replaced by them in the summer.

The Frenchman still bangs in the goals regularly, so he is very likely to continue to get the game time, for now.

However, Los Blancos recognises they need to plan for life without him and have started listing players who can do the job.

A report via Calciomercato reveals they have several names on their radar, including Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, but they also want Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen from Serie A.

Vlahovic has struggled at Juve in recent weeks, but he remains one of the finest frontmen in the world at the moment and Madrid has recognised that.

The Spanish side will make a decision on which attacker to buy and if they decide on Vlahovic, they will approach Juve to add DV9 to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Madrid is one of the world’s most attractive clubs and players struggle to turn them down.

This means we need to get serious about our plans for Vlahovic; otherwise, we will be forced to cash in on him in the summer for good money.