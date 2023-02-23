Real Madrid join Premier League clubs in race for Juventus defensive target

Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo is looking to leave the Portuguese giants Benfica when his contract runs out once the season comes to an end. The player is wanted by Juventus but is also getting a lot of attention from a number of Premier League clubs, reports Cultofcalcio.

The three Premier League sides that are keen on the player are Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, however, there is one other club that also wants to sign the defender that could blow all interested suitors out of the water and that is Real Madrid.

Juve FC Says

Juve has been linked with Grimaldo for some time but they always faced an uphill battle when the rich Premier League clubs became involved and it has just got a lot harder now that Real Madrid is also keen on his services.

Grimaldo came through the Barcelona academy and that may play a part in his final decision as to what club he joins, it may well be that he feels he cannot turn out for Barca’s primary enemy, however, if it comes down to money then Real and the English sides will be able to outdo Juve.

It is looking unlikely that Grimaldo will be a Juve player next season and it is probably in their best interest to start looking for an alternative.