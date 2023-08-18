Real Madrid has entered the race for Romelu Lukaku’s signature, further complicating Juventus’ efforts to secure the Belgian striker.

Lukaku had previously reached an agreement to join Juventus, displaying his commitment by rejecting advances from other clubs in anticipation of the move to the Bianconeri. However, Juventus has encountered difficulties in finalising the transfer within this transfer window, raising uncertainties about the deal.

Tottenham Hotspur recently expressed interest in Lukaku, seeking him as a potential replacement for the departed Harry Kane. While Spurs had initially aimed to retain Kane, he has since moved to Bayern Munich, creating an opening for Lukaku.

In a surprising twist, Real Madrid has now emerged as a contender for Lukaku’s services. As per Tuttomercatoweb, Real Madrid’s interest has been piqued due to the uncertainty surrounding their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. If Real Madrid’s endeavours to secure Mbappe’s signature do not materialise, they are reportedly considering a move for Lukaku as an alternative option.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku is an accomplished striker in European football, so if we do not act fast to add him to our squad, another club will.

He has tried his best to wait for us to seal the deal, so we cannot blame him for moving on at this stage of the transfer window.