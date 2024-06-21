Real Madrid is the latest club to show interest in Adrien Rabiot as Juventus struggles to keep the midfielder.

The Frenchman has been in fantastic form over the last few seasons, and Juve is desperate to retain him. Last summer, he did not sign an extension until the end of his deal, and he renewed it for just one season. Juve wanted a longer commitment, but they had no choice but to accept his terms to keep him at all costs.

They find themselves in the same position again, but this time, he could leave, and AS claims Real Madrid is monitoring the Frenchman. With Toni Kroos leaving and a good chance that Dani Ceballos could also be offloaded, Madrid might need a new midfielder.

The report claims that among their options now is Rabiot, who could be very attractive as a free agent. This should worry Juventus because Rabiot has made it clear that his options remain open, indicating he would only extend his contract if no bigger club expresses interest in signing him.

Juve FC Says

It is somewhat embarrassing that we are still waiting for a response from Rabiot at this stage because we are bigger than that.