Real Madrid & Juventus claimed to have agree January swap deal

Juventus and Real Madrid are claimed to have an agreement in place which will see Luka Jovic and Paulo Dybala move in opposite directions.

Don Balon cites sources in Italy in reporting that Los Blancos will pay 60 Million euros to the Old Lady, while Juve will pay 50 million euros back to Real to complete the two deals.

The report claims that Dybala is no longer considered a ‘world star’, and that he has become somewhat of a substitute in the wake of Alvaro Morata’s return to Turin, with the Spaniard having been in red-hot form this term.

While Dybala is being linked with an exit, I struggle to believe that we would accept anywhere near to only 10 million euros and the failed Galactico Jovic, who cost 65 million euros from Frankfurt and has done absolutely nothing in Spain.

While Dybala has struggled this term, his future remains in Turin in my opinion. His form has nothing to do with Alvaro Morata, and is considered a different option to the Spaniard, instead of being in direct competition.

Paulo has had issues recovering from Coronavirus this term, which has limited his training under new boss Andrea Pirlo, but I have no reservations in him proving his worth to the team before the season is over.

Would the club really consider selling Dybala? Would Jovic suit Juventus?

Patrick