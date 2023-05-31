Real Madrid keeping Dusan Vlahovic on their shopping list

Real Madrid continues to have their sights set on Dusan Vlahovic as uncertainty surrounds the future of Karim Benzema at the club. The Frenchman has reportedly received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, potentially leading him to request a move away from Madrid.

With Benzema’s potential departure, Real Madrid will need to secure a replacement, and Vlahovic is a viable candidate, particularly after Juventus failed to secure a spot in the next season’s Champions League. The financial implications of missing out on the competition could impact Juventus and potentially lead to the departure of key players like Vlahovic.

According to Tuttojuve, Vlahovic has garnered interest from multiple clubs, and Real Madrid is considering making a move for his signature ahead of the upcoming season.

In summary, Real Madrid remains interested in Vlahovic as they navigate the uncertainty surrounding Karim Benzema’s future at the club. With the potential departure of Benzema, Real Madrid sees Vlahovic as a potential replacement and may launch an assault to secure his services for the upcoming campaign.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic remains one of the world’s best strikers regardless of how his spell at Juventus has gone so far.

It is sad to see him struggle at the club, but it does not negate the fact that he remains one of the finest attackers on the continent.

This is why clubs will queue to add him to their squad, knowing he will likely want to move to another team to continue playing in the Champions League on a regular basis while Juve rebuilds.