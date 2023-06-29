Real Madrid keeps Vlahovic on their radar with Mbappe’s transfer complicated

Real Madrid continues to have Dusan Vlahovic in their sights as they seek a replacement for Karim Benzema, their former long-serving striker.

While Kylian Mbappe remains Real Madrid’s top priority, with the Frenchman having informed Paris Saint-Germain that he will not extend his contract beyond the upcoming season, the situation remains complex. This presents an opportunity for Real Madrid to potentially secure the World Cup winner’s services during the current transfer window.

However, landing Mbappe is far from straightforward, and Il Bianconero reports that Real Madrid maintains an interest in Vlahovic as an alternative option.

Juventus, on the other hand, intends to retain the Serbian striker, but they would be open to his departure if an appropriate fee is offered. Real Madrid, being one of the world’s leading clubs, has the financial capability to make a substantial bid for Vlahovic’s signature.

Juve FC Says

If we need cash from the sale of any player, Vlahovic will probably provide us with the most money from his departure.

Although he has been underwhelming since he moved to Turin, the ex-Fiorentina man is still being targeted by the top clubs in Europe.

We should sell him for a good fee and invest the money in a cheaper target who can still get the job done.