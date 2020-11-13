Real Madrid legend update puts Juventus in a good position to land him

Reports from Spain’s El Chiringuito via Calciomercato claims that there is an 80% chance of Sergio Ramos leaving Real Madrid at the end of this season, opening the door for a move to Juventus.

The Spanish defender is one of the best in the world and he has remained consistently good.

He has helped Real Madrid dominate the world and European soccer scene for years, however, it seems that their marriage will soon end.

The report claims that Real is offering him a new two-year deal that will see him lose 20% of his current earnings per season, but the defender wants a three-year deal that will keep him on his same 12m euros per season wage.

The club has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and they are looking to cut costs from player’s wages.

They also know that Ramos isn’t an investment as he is already in his 30s.

The report then adds that the negotiations are at a standstill at the moment.

This will be good news for Juventus who are eyeing the Spaniard as their marquee free signing for next season.

The Bianconeri will be hoping that he does not reach an agreement with Madrid so that they can pounce and sign him.