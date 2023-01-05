Real Madrid looking to beat Juventus in race to sign La Liga defender

Real Madrid has become the latest competition Juventus faces in their bid to add Ivan Fresneda to their squad soon.

The Bianconeri have been in the market for a new right back and the young Spaniard is one man on their radar.

Max Allegri believe he has the talents and ability to become the next right-back at Juventus.

However, they have delayed pushing to add him to their squad from Real Valladolid, which could see them miss out on signing him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the defender is now a target for Real Madrid as the Spanish giants search for new talent.

Madrid has been on the lookout for the best around and has been impressed by the evolution of Fresneda.

Juve FC Says

Madrid’s entry into this race should make us speed up our interest because they are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

They are also a team many footballers dream about playing for and Fresneda might be happy to join them instead of leaving Spain for Turin.

However, if we act fast, we will have enough time to convince him why moving to the Allianz Stadium is a better idea and show him our plan to make him the first choice immediately after he makes the move.