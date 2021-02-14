Real Madrid make move to protect their star from Juventus move

Real Madrid is fighting very hard not to lose Sergio Ramos amidst interest from Juventus.

The defender is one of the most decorated of his generation and has emerged as a target for top European teams.

He is out of a contract at the end of this season and has been struggling to agree on a new contract with the Spanish champions.

Juventus has been hoping that he wouldn’t sign a new Madrid deal and they can land him for free in the summer.

However, that might not happen with the latest development as Fichajes reports that Madrid is reopening talks to sign him as they look to protect themselves from losing the 34-year-old.

The report says they are hoping to finally agree on a deal with him and insist that the defender wants to stay.

It says that Madrid would make an offer of two years with a 10% cut to his current salary at the Bernabeu.

Juventus has focused on signing younger players in recent transfer windows, but their defence is still being led by experienced heads.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci remain their first-choice pairing at the back, adding Ramos will probably make them even safer in that area.

Ramos has been at Madrid for more than 10 years, ending such a long association will not be easy.