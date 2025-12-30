Juventus are one of the clubs considering a potential move for Gonzalo Garcia next month, as the attacker continues to struggle for regular game time at Real Madrid. Garcia was a key figure for the Spanish side at the Club World Cup and was widely expected to establish himself as one of their standout players this season. His performances during that competition raised expectations that he would play a more prominent role in the campaign that followed.

However, circumstances have not worked in his favour. Kylian Mbappe has been in outstanding form, which has significantly limited Garcia’s opportunities to feature. As a result, the youngster has found it difficult to secure minutes, despite his willingness to compete for a place in the squad. At 21, consistent game time is increasingly important for his development, and the idea of a loan move has been discussed for some time.

Juventus Interest and Opportunity

Juventus have identified Garcia as a player who could benefit from a temporary move and potentially make an immediate impact. The Bianconeri is currently dealing with attacking issues, with Jonathan David struggling for form and Dusan Vlahovic sidelined through injury. This situation could provide Garcia with a strong chance of playing regularly if a loan move materialises for the remainder of the season.

From Garcia’s perspective, a spell in Turin would offer valuable experience and the opportunity to prove himself at a high level. While he remains committed to fighting for his place at Real Madrid, the lack of match action has naturally fuelled speculation about his short-term future.

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Real Madrid Position

Despite the interest, Real Madrid appears unwilling to sanction a departure. According to Tuttojuve, the club have now closed the door on any potential loan move, insisting that Garcia remains part of their plans. Madrid views him as a key player capable of earning a role in the team and wants him to stay and demonstrate that he is ready to perform at the required level.

This stance suggests that Garcia will continue to battle for opportunities, with the club confident that his patience and persistence will be rewarded over time.