Real Madrid makes an important decision on Juventus’ transfer target

Real Madrid has decided to cash in on Juventus target, Marco Asensio, as he struggles to play for them now.

Todofichajes says they had refused to sell him in the summer because they believed he could help them this season.

However, he has been very inconsistent and Carlo Ancelotti believes the other players above him in the pecking order are much better.

This has opened the door for Juventus to sign him and the report claims he could leave in the January transfer window if there is no injury crisis at the club.

Juve FC Says

Juventus needs attacking reinforcements for the second half of this season.

Although most of the current squad members have been in poor form, if the club can score more goals, it would solve more of its problems.

Asensio has scored some stunners while on the books of Madrid and there are games where Juve needs a player to score an exceptional goal to unlock the opponents.

If he joins in the January transfer window, the Bianconeri would make good use of his technique to earn some important wins in the second half of this season.

The Bianconeri will probably want an initial loan deal, and that is something Madrid might not want.