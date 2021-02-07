Real Madrid makes Marcelo decision that will encourage Juventus

Real Madrid has decided against giving Marcelo a new contract and he will leave the Bernabeu at the end of this season.

The Brazilian left-back is one of several players that have caught the attention of Juventus recently.

Although he would still have a year on his Madrid deal in the summer, Juve can still land the player.

Todofichajes says Madrid has decided that he can no longer deliver the performance they want from him, and they want him off their wage bill.

Los Blancos are so keen to get rid of him that they will agree to send him on loan with the option to buy in the summer and pay some of his wages.

Several teams want to sign him, but the report says a move to Juve is more likely.

This is because Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be reunited with the left-back, and Andrea Pirlo is keen to get one more player in that position.

Madrid values him at 10m euros, a fee that shouldn’t be too much for Juve to pay.

But they might want to be smarter and land him on loan until the end of his contract instead.

With just Alex Sandro as the main left-back in the team, Marcelo will offer a good option for Juve.