Real Madrid makes transfer offer that could see Ronaldo finally leave Juventus

Real Madrid has tabled a €160m bid for Kylian Mbappe as they look to sign the Frenchman before this transfer window closes, according to El Chiringuito via Football Italia.

That offer comes after heightened speculation that his next club would be the Spanish side.

He has one more season left on his current PSG deal and has informed them he won’t sign a new one.

They have to sell him now to avoid losing him for free next summer and that could see Cristiano Ronaldo finally leave Juventus.

PSG has been linked with a move for Ronaldo as Juve looks to offload him and the report claims that the French club will sign him if they are forced to sell Mbappe.

The attacker started on the bench as Juventus was held to a 2-2- draw by Udinese in their first league match of the season.

He came off the bench to score a disallowed goal, but starting him on the bench shows that Massimiliano Allegri is ready for his departure.

If he moves to PSG, he would form a strike force that includes Neymar and Lionel Messi, which would give the Frenchmen the squad to dominate Europe in this campaign.