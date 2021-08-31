icardi
Transfer News

Real Madrid missing out on Mbappe could be good news for Juventus

August 31, 2021 - 6:00 am

Real Madrid could miss out on the signature of Kylian Mbappe this summer despite having tabled an offer of around €170M plus €10M in variables to PSG.

The Frenchman wants to leave and Madrid is doing its best to get their man now for a fee, even though he would be a free agent at the end of this season.

Mbappe’s future affects Juventus plans because if he stays, the Bianconeri could easily get Mauro Icardi, who will not want to remain at the French club where there would obviously be too much competition for a place.

Todofichajes says Madrid has tabled the aforementioned offer and Florentino Perez has no intention of adding a dime to it.

He is hopeful that PSG will accept it in the next few hours to enable them to start the process of signing the French striker.

In a boost to Juve’s chances of getting Icardi, the report claims that as time runs out Madrid believes they will get a negative response instead.

It claims that the possibility of the deal happening was 90% previously, but it is now at 45% meaning it could collapse and that will open the door for Juve to get Icardi.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

pirlo

Italian journalist puts the blame on Pirlo for Juventus disaster

August 31, 2021
juventus finances

Juventus one of the top 30 clubs to have spent the most money on transfers in the last decade

August 31, 2021
Allegri Ronaldo

Juventus blamed for their recent struggles because they had no Plan B for Ronaldo

August 30, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.