Real Madrid missing out on Mbappe could be good news for Juventus

Real Madrid could miss out on the signature of Kylian Mbappe this summer despite having tabled an offer of around €170M plus €10M in variables to PSG.

The Frenchman wants to leave and Madrid is doing its best to get their man now for a fee, even though he would be a free agent at the end of this season.

Mbappe’s future affects Juventus plans because if he stays, the Bianconeri could easily get Mauro Icardi, who will not want to remain at the French club where there would obviously be too much competition for a place.

Todofichajes says Madrid has tabled the aforementioned offer and Florentino Perez has no intention of adding a dime to it.

He is hopeful that PSG will accept it in the next few hours to enable them to start the process of signing the French striker.

In a boost to Juve’s chances of getting Icardi, the report claims that as time runs out Madrid believes they will get a negative response instead.

It claims that the possibility of the deal happening was 90% previously, but it is now at 45% meaning it could collapse and that will open the door for Juve to get Icardi.