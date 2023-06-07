Following Karim Benzema’s sudden transfer to Al Ittihad, Real Madrid are sprinting to replace the Ballon d’Or winner with another top-class striker.

But while some had suggested Dusan Vlahovic as a potential candidate for the role, it seems that Los Blancos have directed their attention towards a more proven bomber.

According to Marca via JuventusNews24, Real Madrid are overlooking the Juventus striker in favor of Harry Kane.

The source adds that the Spanish giants have lunged forward with an opening bid worth 80 million euros for the England captain.

The 29-year-old had been often tipped to leave Tottenham Hotspur on several occasions in recent years, but an exit from North London never materialized.

Juve FC say

When it comes to choosing between Kane and Vlahovic, it’s easy to understand why Los Merengues would opt for the Englishman.

The Spurs striker has been bagging 20+ goals per season for several years now, while the Serbian has been struggling for form and goals since making the switch from Fiorentina to Juventus in January 2022.

While many would argue that Vlahovic has been the victim of an evident lack of service in Turin, Kane remains the safer bet.

So if the Bianconeri and Vlahovic are still aiming for an amicable divorce this summer, they will be hoping that another suitor comes forward with a lucrative proposal.