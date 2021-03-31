Real Madrid places half of their team on the market including three Juventus targets

Juventus might find it easier to sign their Real Madrid targets in the summer after three of them were placed on the market by the Spanish champions.

After a season that has seen them spend most of it behind Atletico Madrid at the top of the league table, Los Blancos is looking to reshape their squad when an opportunity for that arises.

Zinedine Zidane’s side will likely not retain their league title in this campaign, but they want to become the top Spanish team again next season.

Todofichajes says in their bid to make their team better, they have placed half of their players on the transfer market.

The list includes three players who Juventus wants to sign and they are Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, and Isco.

With just Alex Sandro as their senior left-back, the Bianconeri wants to add Cristiano Ronaldo’s friend, Marcelo, to their team.

Ramos will be out of a contract when this campaign finishes and only signing a new deal soon will stop him from leaving the club.

Manchester United and PSG have targeted him, but Juventus hopes to win the race to sign him.

Isco has constantly been linked with a move to Turin because of his lack of chances in Spain.