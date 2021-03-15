Real Madrid plotting free transfer for Juventus star

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid players in the world and he has been costing Juventus around 30m euros per season.

The Bianconeri signed him in the summer of 2018 when the club was still thriving financially.

Things have changed because of the coronavirus pandemic and Juve would offer him less if they negotiated his deal now.

Because of this, AS claims that the Bianconeri will be happy to get rid of him for free.

Real Madrid has been linked with a move for Ronaldo for a while now and the Spaniards might take advantage of this development to get back one of the best scorers they have ever had.

The report says Los Blancos is also being careful about negotiating contracts and they might struggle to pay him what he earns in Turin.

Indeed, the attacker earns 10m euros more now than he did when he was at Madrid.

The report didn’t say if a 10m deduction would make the transfer easier to pull off for Madrid, but it insisted that moving to Madrid is almost certain to happen considering that Juve would be happy to get him off their wage bill so that they can reduce their financial losses.