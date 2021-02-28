Real Madrid prepared to help Juventus complete summer transfer

Real Madrid is prepared to cooperate with Juventus over transferring Marcelo in the summer as they are desperate to get him off their wage bill.

The Brazilian has fallen behind Ferland Mendy in the pecking order at the Bernabeu and he is one of their top earners.

Juventus want another left-back to support Alex Sandro and there is hardly one that has as much pedigree as Marcelo.

The Brazilian still has a contract in Madrid until 2022, but Todofichajes says he is leaving the Spanish champions and his preferred destination is Juventus.

Juve has struggled financially this season and reported losses in their financials for the first half of the season, but they are still looking to sign him.

The report says he would get a two-year deal until 2023 in Turin and Juve is prepared to offer him his current 6m euros per season to join them.

Even though there is just one year left on his current deal, Los Blancos will still want some sort of fee, but they will not make it difficult for Juventus to get the deal over the line.

It says Madrid will ask for between 8m to 10m euros to release his signature.

It will delight Marcelo to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo and perhaps they can rekindle the on-field chemistry that they had at Madrid.