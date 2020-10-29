Real Madrid prepared to offer two players in exchange for Juventus defender

Don Balon is claiming that Real Madrid is looking to land Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt and they are prepared to offer two players in exchange.

The Dutch defender moved to Juventus last summer after he was courted by several top European teams.

The Italians won the race for his signature ultimately, but the report claims that the defender isn’t happy in Italy.

Real Madrid is also unhappy with the output of Eder Militao and Marcelo who have both been below-par.

Marcelo has seen his position as the club’s first-choice left-back taken over by Ferland Mendy.

Militao, on the other hand, has struggled to justify the 50m euros that Madrid paid to sign him from FC Porto.

The report claimed that although the Brazilian is just 22, he plays like a retiree, yet it says that Juventus likes both Brazilians.

It then went on to suggest that Madrid might ship both of them to Juventus in a deal that will see them get De Ligt.

It claims that De Ligt hasn’t enjoyed his time in Turin and if the possibility appears, they will extend their hands to him and offer Marcelo and Militao to Juve.