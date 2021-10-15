pogba
Real Madrid prepares an impressive offer to beat Juventus to Premier League star

October 15, 2021 - 7:00 pm

Real Madrid is Juventus’ major challenger for the signature of Paul Pogba and the Spaniards are determined to win the battle.

Following his role as France won the Nations League on Sunday, Los Blancos have now stepped up their pursuit of his signature.

ABC channel, as reported by Calciomercato, says they have prepared an impressive offer to tempt the midfielder to join them for free in the summer.

Madrid will offer him 30million euros to join them and a starting salary of 14million euros per season, including bonuses.

Juve will struggle to match this offer considering the well-publicised financial struggles that have seen them toil to renew the current deal of Paulo Dybala.

Pogba has enjoyed the best time of his career back in Turin and a return could see him win club trophies again.

However, with Madrid looking to add the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to their squad, he could also move there with confidence that he can win trophies.

This offer has set the bar and Juve will need to offer him more money to make him choose a move back to the Allianz Stadium.

Manchester United also wants him to sign a new contract and they could make him an even better offer.

